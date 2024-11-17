25-year-old man drowns while kayaking in Lower Mills Pond in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. — A 25-year-old man has died after drowning while kayaking in Lower Mills Pond in Easthampton.

According to the Northwestern DA’s Office, emergency responders received a 911 call around 2:45 p.m. from witnesses reporting that a man was in distress in the water.

Witnesses told authorities that two people entered the water in an attempt to save the man but were unable to rescue him.

The kayaker, identified as a 25-year-old man from Blandford, was recovered by dive team members and pronounced dead at 5:15 p.m.

Another person kayaking with the man was not injured.

According to authorities, no foul play is suspected and an investigation into the incident is on going.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

