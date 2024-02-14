25 Investigates: Roxbury nursing home with history of bounced paychecks now set to close

BOSTON — 25 Investigates has learned a Roxbury nursing home that had trouble making payroll over the holidays is now planning to shut down.

25 Investigates obtained paperwork filed with the state Monday that shows the Benjamin Healthcare Center plans to close on July 1.

The state public health department said over the next few months, the home is responsible for working with families to find new placements for their 76 residents.

In December, 25 Investigates revealed employees went weeks without paychecks.

Then when employees did get paid – some of their checks bounced.

Meanwhile, the nonprofit nursing home’s CEO Tony Francis makes over $600,000 a year.

In a statement, Francis said he understands the impact of the closure on Boston’s communities of color.

He said the home has done everything in its power to stay open.

But he says “surging labor and other costs” led to the closure.

Employees say they are worried about what will happen to residents who have long called Benjamin Healthcare Center home.

