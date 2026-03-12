25 Investigates: New deadline set for records decision in Lowell police misconduct probe

LOWELL, Mass. — A months-long transparency battle over police records is nearing a critical turning point.

Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin’s office has set a new deadline of Wednesday, March 18, to determine whether the Lowell Police Department must release police reports, internal affairs reports, and body-camera footage related to a former officer Dylan DaSilva, who resigned amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a vulnerable teenager he first encountered on a call, according to multiple sources.

25 Investigates first requested these public records from the Lowell Police Department 98 days ago, on December 4, 2025. The request noted that the reports and videos sought may need to be redacted to shield any potential victims.

Lowell police denied the request, citing the need to protect the privacy of a 3rd party included in the reports. The department maintains that it would be against the law to release the requested records.

Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel filed a formal appeal with the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Public Records Division on December 9.

The state ordered an “in camera” review—a private inspection of the materials by a supervisor of records—to determine if the department’s reasons for withholding the information are legally sound.

The road to transparency hit a roadblock this week. In an email to 25 Investigates, the Secretary of State’s Office revealed that the initial review could not be completed by the original March 10 deadline.

“Upon review of the in-camera records, specifically the body-cam records, please note that not all records were able to be accessed and/or became corrupted,” a records supervisor stated

Because of those technical issues, the state requested another copy of the records from Lowell police.

On Thursday, state officials confirmed to 25 Investigates that a new thumb drive containing the requested records had been hand-delivered.

The records supervisor stated she expects to complete her review early next week, with a final determination scheduled for Wednesday. That decision will determine if DaSilva’s conduct and the department’s internal handling of it will be brought to light

25 Investigates will continue to push for the release of these documents and will provide an update when the state issues its ruling.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

