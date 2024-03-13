25 Investigates: Massachusetts State Police investigating a detective in the Karen Read case

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police Internal Affairs Unit is investigating a State Police Detective for a potential violation of department policy in connection with the Karen Read murder case.

25 Investigates learned of the internal affairs investigation Wednesday, one day after a hearing for Karen Read, the woman accused in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe. Her defense argued that Detective Michael Proctor was not truthful with his relationship with people he has identified as witnesses in the case.

According to the defense, Proctor admitted this to a federal grand jury.

The defense also says text messages analyzed in the federal investigation revealed that one of the other witnesses offered to buy Proctor a gift when the case against Read was over.

Proctor is the lead investigator in the Read case.

State police tell 25 Investigates that Trooper Proctor remains on full active duty amid the investigation.

On Wednesday, Read’s lawyers filed a request for information from the state police internal affairs unit. The substance of that request is unknown because the defense has asked it be sealed by the court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

