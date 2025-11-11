25 Investigates: Home daycare resident arrested in state police child pornography string

TEMPLETON, Mass. — New details are emerging in the sweeping child pornography sting dubbed “Operation Firewall” conducted by the Massachusetts State Police (MSP).

25 Investigates has learned one of the people arrested is linked to a state approved daycare in Worcester County.

18-year-old Daniel Cruz is charged with possession of child pornography, according to State Police. His family operates Yhandy’s in Templeton. The home daycare facility had been licensed to provide childcare to up to 10 children.

Cruz is a recent graduate of Narragansett Regional High School in Templeton. 25 Investigates matched his home address to the daycare, following an anonymous tip from a viewer.

Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel visited the property Tuesday morning but received no answer at the door, though people could be heard inside. The daycare’s Facebook and Instagram page have been taken down.

During the news conference announcing the arrests Monday, MSP Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Tucker emphasized the broad reach of such crimes. “I can assure you there is no profile when it comes to child exploitation,” said Tucker.

“The Massachusetts State Police, along with our partners, made 56 total arrests, seized 229 devices from suspects, and executed 34 residential search warrants across every part of the state,” Tucker explained.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan addressed the general anxieties surrounding childcare safety.

“This is something that obviously people are always concerned about who they are leaving their children with,” Ryan stated, urging parents to “have those conversations. Pay attention. Talk to your pediatrician. Look at those resources.”

A source briefed on the investigation has indicated that there is no known link between Cruz’s arrest and the children at Yhandy’s Daycare.

The Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) has launched an investigation into the facility. EEC records indicate that Daniel Cruz was an “approved household member,” which would have required him to pass a background check for individuals who frequently visit or live in licensed home daycares.

The daycare’s license is no longer active and Yhandy’s has ceased providing care to children, according to EEC.

“Ensuring the health, safety, and wellbeing of children at licensed early education and care programs is the top priority of the Department of Early Education and Care,” a spokesperson said.

