25 Investigates: Beacon Hill weighs ending time limits on child sex abuse lawsuits

BOSTON — Survivors of childhood sexual abuse and their advocates are urging Massachusetts lawmakers to pass legislation that would eliminate the statute of limitations for civil child sex abuse claims, arguing current age restrictions prevent many victims from seeking justice.

As 25 Investigates previously reported, Massachusetts law currently allows survivors to file civil lawsuits against alleged abusers and institutions, including schools and churches, until age 53.

Advocates say that deadline does not reflect the reality of trauma and can silence victims who are not ready to come forward until much later in life.

“It’s a lifelong punishment, and it doesn’t go away,” said Jim Scanlan, a childhood sexual abuse survivor. “And that’s what the grooming process wants.”

Jessica Schidlow, senior policy analyst and legislative counsel for Enough Abuse, said survivors should be able to seek justice whenever they are ready.

“We need to give survivors the opportunity to come forward when they’re ready,” Schidlow said. “Whether that’s at 23, whether it’s at 53, whether it’s at 85.”

The proposal is now before a conference committee on Beacon Hill as an amendment attached to a larger bill.

As lawmakers continue debating the measure, legislative leaders have expressed support for holding abusers and the institutions that enabled them accountable.

House Speaker Ron Mariano previously stated, “Abusers, and the institutions that so often fail to respond adequately to credible accusations, should never have the option to run out the clock and avoid accountability.”

The legislation would eliminate the age cutoff for filing civil child sex abuse lawsuits altogether. It would also remove the state’s charitable immunity cap, which currently limits damages against certain nonprofit institutions to $20,000.

Survivors who contacted Boston 25 News said their primary goal is not financial compensation, but closure and accountability after years or decades of living with the effects of abuse.

The bill remains under consideration as lawmakers negotiate its final language and whether the amendment will stand attached to the larger piece of legislation, a primary care healthcare overhaul.

They have until the end of the year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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