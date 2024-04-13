24-year-old man killed in early morning shooting in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass — A 24-year-old man is dead following an early morning shooting in Worcester on Saturday.

Worcester police responded to Allendale Street around 2:19 a.m. for a Shotspotter activation, a spokesperson with the police department told Boston 25. Responding officers found an unresponsive 24-year-old.

Responders attempted medical aid before the victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been announced.

“If you have information about this incident, please send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651,” Worcester Police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group