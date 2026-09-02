21-year-old New Bedford man sentenced for firearms offense

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A 21-year-old New Bedford man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to firearms charges in Fall River Superior Court.

Victor Rodrigues Monteiro pleaded guilty on August 31 to carrying a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

Monteiro was sentenced to 4 to 5 years in state prison, followed by two years of supervised probation.

According to the DA, on November 13, 2025, New Bedford police received information about Monteiro. Officers encountered Monteiro and said he was acting suspiciously and displaying characteristics of an armed individual.

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When police approached him, Monteiro ran. Officers caught him after a brief foot chase. During a pat frisk, Monteiro told police, “It’s over there, down the street by the house, I left it there.”

Police retraced Monteiro’s steps and found a black firearm on the ground near the front left tire of a vehicle parked in front of 507 South Second Street.

A security camera at the residence captured Monteiro fleeing from police.

According to prosecutors, the video also captured an audible metallic sound and a visible change in light near the vehicle’s tire when Monteiro discarded the firearm.

Police identified the weapon as a Lorcin Model L380 pistol with a defaced serial number. The firearm was loaded with one round in the chamber and four additional .380 rounds in the magazine.

The Bristol County District Attorney said Monteiro had previously been convicted as a youthful offender for possessing firearms and being involved in a shooting.

“The images captured on the security camera in this case were very important to obtaining the conviction,” Quinn said. “The defendant continues to be a danger to the community and does not belong on the street.”

Monteiro will serve 4 to 5 years in state prison, followed by two years of supervised probation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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