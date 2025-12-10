21-year-old man dead after crash on Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, Mass. — A 21-year-old man is dead after a crash on Cape Cod on Tuesday.

Yarmouth police received a report of a car crash on Highbank Road near Coveview Drive around 1:00 p.m.

Responding officers arrived to find the vehicle overturned in the woods and engulfed in flames.

Officers attempted to help the driver inside the engulfed vehicle but were unable to extinguish the fire.

Yarmouth firefighters were able to extinguish the fire soon after but the 21-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the driver has not been released.

Three Yarmouth police officers were sent to Cape Cod Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

“The Yarmouth Police ask the community to keep the family of the victim, their loved ones, and responding first responders in their thoughts during this difficult time,” Yarmouth police said.

