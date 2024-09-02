21 drivers arrested, dozens cited in crackdown on New Hampshire roads at start of holiday weekend

CONCORD, N.H. — The start of the Labor Day weekend resulted in at least 21 arrests, dozens of citations and hundreds of warnings for drivers on New Hampshire roadways during a crackdown on impaired driving, state police said.

And that period covers just Friday into Saturday.

Fourteen drivers were arrested during a “high-visibility DUI Saturation Patrol” in the Seacoast area from Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning. Troopers and officers from the Epping, Brentwood and Greenland police departments focused on major roadways in Rockingham County and portions of Route 16 (Spaulding Turnpike), state police said.

The following drivers were arrested for various offenses:

• Benjamin Matthews, 41, of Rye – Driving Under the Influence of Liquor, Contempt – Breach of Bail Conditions, Speeding Violation, and Lane Control Violation;

• Rachael O’Brien, 33, of Haverhill, Mass. – Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and Avoidance of a Lane Blockage Violation;

• Kevin Labelle, 32, of Manchester – Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – 3rd Offense, Operating After Certification as Habitual Offender, Operating After Revocation (DUI Conviction), Driving Without Giving Proof, Second Degree Assault, Reckless Conduct – Deadly Weapon (x3), Criminal Restraint, Criminal Mischief (x2), and Conduct After An Accident;

• Scott Rainford, 62, of Barrington – Driving Under the Influence of Liquor or Drugs;

• Sean McCarthy, 39, of Portsmouth – Operating After Revocation (DUI Conviction);

• Michelle Boylan, 39, of Rochester – Operating After Suspension, Driver’s License Prohibitions, and Uninspected Vehicle Violation;

• Evan Ryder, 24, of Rochester – Operating After Suspension – Subsequent Offense, Suspension of Vehicle Registration, Driving Without Giving Proof, Driver’s License Prohibitions, and Uninspected Vehicle Violation;

• Michael Duquette, 22, of North Reading, Mass. – Operating After Suspension or Revocation;

• Yesenia Rosario, 33, of Manchester – Suspension of Vehicle Registration;

• Laurie Burbo, 60, of Worcester, Mass. – Negligent Driving;

• Alfred Mahabir, 63, of Boston, Mass. – Operating Without a Valid License and Speeding Violation;

• Shawgi Abdalla, 67, of Manchester – Operating After Suspension – Subsequent Offense and Operating Without a Valid License – Subsequent Offense;

• Kevin Ricard, 31, of Rochester – Bench Warrants; and

• Hannah S. Kimball, 23, of East Kingston – Suspension of Vehicle Registration

Troopers conducted a total of 252 motor vehicle stops and issued 66 citations and 212 warnings in the Seacoast area.

Then, starting in the evening hours on Saturday, troopers arrested seven Granite State drivers during a “high visibility saturation patrol to deter and detect impaired drivers in the greater Concord area including Interstate 93, Interstate 89, and Interstate 393,” state police said.

The following drivers were arrested during this patrol:

• Willy Semuhungu, 34, of Concord – DUI-Aggravated (30+ MPH over speed limit), DUI- 2nd Offense;

• Jordan Brewer, 30, of Salem – DUI;

• Nicole Grady, 35, of Pembroke – DUI;

• Rianna Martin, 38, of Manchester – DUI;

• Casey Hynes, 33, of Concord – Operating after Certified Habitual Offender;

• Brian Soucy, 52, of Hooksett – DUI, Operating after Suspension; and

• Patrick Desjardins, 25, of Concord – Reckless Operation

Troopers will continue conducting similar enforcement efforts throughout the state in the coming weeks, state police said. The weekend initiatives were sponsored and funded by the New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

If you see a suspected impaired driver, call 911 immediately, state police said. Be prepared to provide your exact location including street names and highway mile markers, a plate number, and a description of the vehicle involved, along with your observations.

