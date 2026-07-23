2026 Patriots training camp guide: Everything New England fans need to know

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — NFL Football is back in New England.

The Patriots will open their 67th annual training camp with the first of 13 free public practices on Saturday, July 25, at the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

Rookies reported to camp on Tuesday, while veterans are scheduled to report on Friday.

When is the first public practice?

Fans can attend the first public practice on:

Saturday, July 25

10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Practice fields behind Gillette Stadium

Admission and parking are free.

How many public practices will there be?

The Patriots will host 13 public training camp practices this summer, including joint sessions with the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles. See the full schedule:

Saturday, July 25: 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 26: 10:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Monday, July 27: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (walkthrough)

Tuesday, July 28: 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Thursday, July 30: 10:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Friday, July 31: 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Saturday, August 1: 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Monday, August 3: 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Tuesday, August 4: 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Friday, August 7: 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Joint practices scheduled

The Patriots will host:

Indianapolis Colts: Aug. 11

Philadelphia Eagles: Aug. 19-20

The joint practices will be open to fans.

Fan activities returning

Fans attending camp can enjoy:

Player practice viewing

Pat Patriot appearances

Patriots Cheerleaders

Patriots alumni appearances

Kids activities

Photo opportunities

Food and concessions

Merchandise and ProShop access

Activities remain open for one hour after practice concludes.

Pet adoption event kicks off camp

The Kraft family and the New England Pawtriots will hold a pet adoption event during the opening day of training camp.

Dogs from several local shelters and rescue organizations will be available for adoption as part of the team’s effort to help find pets permanent homes.

Players to watch

Some of the biggest names expected on the field include:

QB Drake Maye

WR A.J. Brown

WR Romeo Doubs

RB TreVeyon Henderson

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

CB Christian Gonzalez

S Kevin Byard III

Important fan information

Admission: Free

Parking: Free

Tailgating: Not permitted

Fans may bring collapsible chairs and strollers

Video cameras and detachable-lens cameras are prohibited

Fans are encouraged to check Patriots.com before heading to Foxborough for schedule updates and weather-related changes.

The Patriots open the regular season on Sept. 9 at Seattle.

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