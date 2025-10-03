2025 Topsfield Fair starts Friday: Here’s everything you need to know for 207th celebration

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — The Topsfield Fair, America’s oldest county fair, kicks off today, marking its 207th year of celebrating agriculture and entertainment.

The fair, managed by James O’Brien, promises a mix of tradition and new attractions, including a rodeo and sand sculptures, to engage visitors of all ages.

“Every year we try to mix it up a little bit and about half of everything here will be new,” said James O’Brien, General Manager of the Topsfield Fair.

The Topsfield Fair is renowned for its focus on agricultural education, offering 36 different school programs that will see 14,000 school children visiting during the mornings.

One of the highlights of the fair is the giant pumpkin display, which has previously featured the first one-ton pumpkin grown in the world.

Fairgoers can enjoy a variety of food options, from smoked meats to the ever-popular fried dough.

The fair also boasts over 50 carnival rides, catering to both children and thrill-seekers.

To manage the influx of visitors, the fairgrounds provide 7,000 parking spaces, which General Manager O’Brien notes will help alleviate traffic on Route 1.

The fair will run through October 13th.

