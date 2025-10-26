MERRIMACK, NH — The New Hampshire Poutine Fest brought smiles to Merrimack as people gathered to enjoy delicious poutine and celebrate the French-speaking community in New England.

The event, known for its culinary offerings, is more than just a food festival; it serves as a platform to promote and celebrate the French-speaking heritage in the region.

The festival, held in Merrimack, New Hampshire, attracted people eager to indulge in poutine, a dish consisting of fries topped with cheese curds and gravy.

Photojournalist Colin Marr captured the highlights of the day, showcasing the vibrant atmosphere and community spirit.

2025 New Hampshire Poutinefest

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group