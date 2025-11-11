2025 Massachusetts payroll database: See the highest-paid state employees

BOSTON — The Massachusetts statewide payroll continued its upward trend in 2025, new data showed.

The statewide payroll for 2025 totals $11.75 billion, with many of the top earners hailing from the University of Massachusetts system, according to the Office of the Comptroller.

So, while 2025 saw a $880 million decrease from 2024 (about -7%), it’s still a $2.42 billion increase compared to 2023 (roughly +26%).

Statewide payroll totals from the last three years were:

2023: $9.33 billion

$9.33 billion 2024: $12.63 billion

$12.63 billion 2025: $11.75 billion

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, Massachusetts Trial Court, Massachusetts State Police, and Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services workers were among the highest-earning state departments in 2025, in addition to the University of Massachusetts system.

University of Massachusetts system: $1.62 billion

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority: $1.06 billion

Massachusetts Trial Court: $760.13 million

Massachusetts State Police: $545.87 million

Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services: $543.84 million

Francisco Martin, the head coach of UMass Men’s Basketball, maintained his position as the highest-paid state employee in 2025 for the third year in a row, earning a salary of $2 million.

Other than Mindy Hull, the state’s chief medical examiner, all of the top 15 highest earners are employed by UMass.

Francisco Martin, UMass head basketball coach: $2 million

Michael Collins, UMass chancellor & senior vice president of health services: $1.24 million

Joseph Harasymiak, UMass head football coach: $1.22 million

Terence Flotte, provost and executive deputy chancellor of UMass Chan Medical School: $1.07 million

Partha Chakrabarti, UMass executive vice chancellor for innovation and business development: $926,291

Ryan Bamford, UMASS athletic director: $830,473

Martin Meehan, UMass president: $792,324

Lisa Colombo, chief executive of ForHealth Consulting at UMass Chan Medical School: $750,911

Javier Reyes, UMass chancellor: $658,239

John Lindstedt, executive vice chancellor for administration and finance at UMass Chan Medical School: $636,080

Marcelo Suarez-Orozco, UMass chancellor: $628,889

Gregory Carvel, UMass athletic coach: $621,411

Mindy Hull, chief medical examiner: $598,790

Donald Brown, UMass head football coach: $597,515 (fired from his position)

Kenneth Rock, professor and chair of the department of pathology at UMass Chan Medical School: $590,631

To search more statewide payroll records from 2025, click here.

