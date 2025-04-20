2025 Marathon Monday: Road closures throughout Massachusetts

The 2025 Boston Marathon on Monday marks the 129th running of one of the most famous races in the world.

The race runs through 8 different Massachusetts towns and cities.

Here are all the road closures from Hopkinton to Boston:

Hopkinton:

Roads immediately surrounding the start line and town common (Main St., Ash St., Park St, and Hayden Rowe) will close at 6:30am, followed by all other roads leading into the downtown area will be closed for general travel as of 7:00 am. This year will be consistent with recent years prior.

The major roads leading into the downtown area will be blocked at the following locations:

West Main Street at Lumber Street.

Wood Street at Elm Street.

Hayden Rowe Street at Chestnut.

Ash Street at Blueberry Lane,

Cedar Street at Legacy Farms North.

East Main Street at every intersection.

In addition to these locations, all roadways that are adjacent to the roads where runners, spectators, volunteers, and workers are located will be blocked.

Ashland:

Route 135 Eastbound and Westbound will close around 7:15 a.m.

No cars will be allowed on Route 135 after 7:30 a.m.

Crossing traffic will be allowed until 8:30 a.m., but then the route will remain closed until all runners are through Ashland.

Framingham:

Route 135 in Framingham will be closed completely from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Most businesses on the route will remain open and can be accessed by only pedestrians.

Natick:

Route 135 will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. There will be no crossing of Route 135 permitted during the closure.

Wellesley:

Roads close at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 21, 2025 and will be closed until 3:30 p.m.

The Boston Marathon Route divides Wellesley in half. The race enters Wellesley on Central Street (Rt. 135) at the Natick line near Wellesley College. The race route proceeds east on Central Street through Wellesley Square. The race then continues on Washington Street (Rt. 16) eastbound through Wellesley Hills and into the Lower Falls. The race exits Wellesley on Washington Street at the Newton line.

The only way to cross over the route with a motor vehicle is to utilize Route 9 (Worcester Street) underneath Route 16 (Washington Street).

Central Street (Route 135) will be closed from the Natick line to Grove Street. Washington Street (Route 16) will be closed from Grove Street to the Newton line. There will be no traffic allowed across the race route once the road is closed. Vehicles parked in parking lots along the route will not be allowed to leave until the road is open. There are additional road closures in areas surrounding the Marathon Route for safety.

Some additional temporary no parking zones include:

Curve Street on the west side from Linden to Crest.

Crest Road on the west side from Linden to Curve.

Howe Street on the south side from Weston to Curve.

Weston Road on the east side from Linden to Turner.

Central Street from Weston to Grove

Linden Street from Weston Road to Crest Road on both sides of the road.

Wellesley Ave from Washington to Atwood

Woodlawn, near the DPW entrance

Garden Road one side to Colburn

Colburn Road one side

Chestnut Street one side

Washington Street on both sides from Grove to the Newton line.

River Street

Wareland Road

Brook Street from Wellesley Ave to Amherst Road.

Newton:

Washington Street (Route 16), and Commonwealth Ave (Route 30)—will be closed to vehicle traffic starting at approximately 08:00 a.m. and will remain closed until approximately 06:00 pm.

Brookline:

Beacon Street will be closed to all vehicle traffic from 8 am until 6 pm, so please to plan accordingly. Crossing Beacon Street is limited for most of the day. The designated cross-points for pedestrians are the following:

BEACON @ TAPPAN

BEACON @ WEBSTER

BEACON @ HAWES

Boston:

No Stopping through April 24

Exeter Street (east side), from Boylston Street to Blagden Street

Blagden Street (south side, opposite side of library), from Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street

Blagden Street (north side, library side), from the BPL Driveway to Exeter Street

Boylston Street (both sides), from Exeter Street to Dartmouth Street

Boylston Street heading easterly by Copley Square Mall from Dartmouth Street to Clarendon Street

Blagden Street (north side), Dartmouth Street to BPL Driveway

FIREHOUSE ONLY: Hereford Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Public Alleys #443 & 444

No Stopping through April 22

Exeter Street (west side), Alley 441 to Boylston Street

B.A.A. VEHICLES ONLY: St. James Avenue to Stuart Street

No Stopping April 19, 20 and 21

Beacon Street (south side, Boston Common side), from Charles Street to Joy Street

Boylston Street (both sides), from Dalton Street to Dartmouth Street, unless otherwise posted

Dartmouth Street (both sides), from Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Exeter Street (both sides), from Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue, unless otherwise posted.

No Stopping April 17-21

Clarendon Street (both sides), from Newbury Street to Stuart Street

No Stopping April 19-21

Beacon Street, from Bay State Road to Brookline Town Line (both sides)

Berkeley Street (both sides), from Stuart Street to Newbury Street

Boylston Street (both sides), from Dartmouth Street to Charles Street, unless otherwise posted

Cambridge Street (both sides), from Court Street to Sudbury Street

Charles Street (both sides), from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Hereford Street (both sides), from Public Alleys #443 & 444 to Newbury Street

Saint James Avenue (both sides), from Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street

Stuart Street (both sides), from Huntington Avenue to Arlington Street

No Stopping April 20 and 21

Clarendon Street (both sides), from Public Alley 436 to Newbury Street

Newbury Street (both sides), from #29 Newbury Street crossing over Berkeley Street to #69 Newbury Street

No Stopping April 19 12:01 a.m. through 3 p.m.

Bay State Road Street (both sides), from Beacon Street to Silber Way

Clarendon Street (both sides), from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Newbury Street (both sides), from Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street

Silber Way (both sides), from Bay State Road to Commonwealth Avenue

No Stopping Marathon Monday

Arlington Street (both sides), Beacon Street to Isabella Street

Beacon Street, Brighton (both sides), Chestnut Hill Avenue to Brookline Line

Beacon Street, Back Bay (South side, Public Garden side), Charles Street to Arlington Street

Berkeley Street (both sides), Columbus Avenue to Commonwealth Avenue, unless otherwise posted

Belvidere Street (both sides), Huntington Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue

Boylston Street (both sides), Massachusetts Avenue to Dalton Street

Cambria Street (both sides), Boylston Street to the loading dock of the Hynes Center

Charles Street South (both sides), Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Chestnut Hill Avenue (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street

Clarendon Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue, unless otherwise posted

Cleveland Circle (both sides, parking area adjacent to Cassidy Playground & parking area adjacent to Sutherland Road) from Beacon Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue, 24 hours

Columbus Avenue (both sides), Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street

Commonwealth Avenue (south, inbound, side), Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to 80′ east of Hereford Street

Commonwealth Avenue, Lake Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue (inbound)

Dartmouth Street (both sides), Saint James Avenue to Columbus Avenue

Deerfield Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road

East Dedham Street (both sides), Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

Exeter Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Fairfield Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Gloucester Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Hereford Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Hanover Street (both sides, for Patriots’ Day Parade), Tileston Street/Clark Street to Battery Street

Kenmore Street (both sides), Newbury Street to Beacon Street

Nassau Street (both sides, for Tufts Medical), from Washington Street to Harrison Avenue

Newbury Street (both sides), Arlington Street to Brookline Avenue excluding the section already posted

Plympton Street (both sides), Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

Raleigh Street (both sides), Bay State Road to Beacon Street

Stanhope Street (both sides), Berkeley Street to Clarendon Street

Scotia Street (both sides), Dalton Street to St. Cecilia Street

St. Cecilia Street (both sides), Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

Washington Street (both sides, for Tufts Medical), from Oak Street to Nassau Street

Washington Street (east side/even side), from Nassau Street to Kneeland Street

Blagden Street (both sides), Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street, unless otherwise posted

Bromfield Street (both sides, for Patriots’ Day Parade) from Tremont Street to Washington Street

Congress Street (north side, Faneuil Hall side) for Patriots’ Day Parade, State Street to Hanover Street

Commonwealth Avenue, Charlesgate West to Deerfield Street (outbound)

Dalton Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Clearway Street

Huntington Avenue (northwest side, odd side), Blagden Street to Massachusetts Avenue

New Chardon Street (both sides), Merrimac Street to Cambridge Street

Providence Street (both sides), Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

State Street (both sides) for Patriots’ Day Parade, Congress Street to Washington Street

Tremont Street (both sides) for Patriots’ Day Parade, Cambridge Street/Beacon Street to Stuart Street

Washington Street (both sides) for Patriots’ Day Parade, Bromfield Street to State Street

Spectators are encouraged to use the MBTA, a full list of service changes for Marathon Monday can be found here.

