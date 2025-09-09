2025 Boston preliminary elections: What to know about mayor, city council races on the ballot

Boston voters are heading to the polls for the preliminary election for mayor and city council.

Polling places in Boston open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. There are 275 polling places open across the city. Find your polling place here.

Four candidates are running for mayor: incumbent Mayor Michelle Wu, Josh Kraft, Domingos DaRosa, and Robert Cappucci.

The city council race is also underway, with at-large seats up for a vote. Voters in districts 1, 2, 4, 5, and 7 will be casting ballots for city councilor positions.

See the full ballot:

The election will test Boston’s election office, which faced challenges during the presidential election last November when some polling locations ran out of ballots.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin is overseeing the election to prevent issues like the ballot shortages experienced last fall. Galvin has ensured that every polling location will have enough ballots for every voter, with extras available in case of mistakes.

The election office is fully staffed, and poll workers have received additional training to address any issues that arise.

The general election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 4, with the top two vote-getters in each race advancing to that election.

For more information on voting in Boston, visit the link here.

