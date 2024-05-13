2024 Zip Trip season: Gene, Shiri reveal the 8 spots we’ll be visiting this summer

DEDHAM, Mass. — Gene and Shiri on Monday morning revealed the 8 spots Boston 25 News will be visiting during the 2024 Zip Trip season this summer.

This year’s Zip Trip season kicks off on Friday, June 21!

The schedule is as follows:

Reading -- 6/21/24

Rockland -- 6/28/24

Worcester -- 7/12/24

Hyannis -- 7/19/24

Holliston -- 7/26/24

Westford -- 8/2/24

Hyde Park -- 8/9/24

Walpole -- 8/16/24

View content from previous Zip Trip seasons here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group