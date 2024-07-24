2024 Patriots training camp: Everything fans need to know as practices begin in Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s the start of a brand new era of Patriots football with many new faces in Foxboro, including rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who the team drafted with the third pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

New England kicks off training camp on Wednesday with a public practice ahead of the new NFL season. The camp marks the first under head coach Jerod Mayo, who was promoted in January to replace longtime sideline boss Bill Belichick.

Veterans and rookies have reported to Foxboro and it’s now time to hit the field to begin preparing for the new season.

The Patriots this week will also hold open practices for fans on Thursday, July 25, and Friday, July 26, and Sunday, July 28. All practice times this summer are scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. with gates opening at 10:00 a.m. and parking lots at 8 a.m.

Later in the summer, the Patriots will hold a joint practice session with the Philadelphia Eagles in Foxboro on Tuesday, Aug. 13, before playing the NFC East team in a preseason game at Gillette on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Some fans say it’s a tradition for them to come to Pats training camp, but certainly have noticed they didn’t have to fight for a spot since Brady or Belichick are no longer with the team.

Patrick Rowe set up outside the gates at 6:05 a.m. on Wednesday.

“I just like being the first, I never really get opportunities to come to games so I like to show up for the practices,” Rowe said.

Mike Alizio, of Bellingham, added, “It’s definitely different since all I’ve known my whole life is Brady/Belichick and Super Bowls, but it’s going to be interesting to see how things turn out with the team both on the field and off the field.”

Important reminders for fans heading to practice:

All practices are free of charge

Bags will be checked by security

No coolers, video cameras, noisemakers allowed

No pets permitted unless it’s a service animal

Concessions available with cashless payment only

The entire practice schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, July 24

10:00 AM – Gates Open

11:00 AM – Practice Begins

Thursday, July 25

10:00 AM – Gates Open

11:00 AM – Practice Begins

Friday, July 26

10:00 AM – Gates Open

11:00 AM – Practice Begins

Saturday, July 27 - NO PUBLIC PRACTICE

Sunday, July 28

10:00 AM – Gates Open

11:00 AM – Practice Begins

Monday, July 29

10:00 AM – Gates Open

11:00 AM – Practice Begins

Tuesday, July 30

10:00 AM – Gates Open

11:00 AM – Practice Begins

Wednesday, July 31 – NO PUBLIC PRACTICE

Thursday, August 1

10:00 AM – Gates Open

11:00 AM – Practice Begins

Friday, August 2

10:00 AM – Gates Open

11:00 AM – Practice Begins

Saturday, August 3

10:00 AM – Gates Open

11:00 AM – Practice Begins

Sunday, August 4 – NO PUBLIC PRACTICE

Monday, August 5

10:00 AM – Gates Open

11:00 AM – Practice Begins

Tuesday, August 6

10:00 AM – Gates Open

11:00 AM – Practice Begins

Wednesday, August 7 - Sunday, August 11 - NO PUBLIC PRACTICE

Monday, August 12

10:00 AM – Gates Open

11:00 AM – Practice Begins

Tuesday, August 13

10:00 AM – Gates Open

11:00 AM – Joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles

The team said updates to the training camp schedule will be posted here.

The Patriots play their first preseason game on Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers. They open up the regular season on Sept. 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

