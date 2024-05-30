2024 Boston Marathon raised a record $71.9 million for charities

BOSTON — The 218th running of the Boston Marathon resulted in a windfall for local charities.

The Boston Athletic Association announced Thursday that the total amount raised reached a record of $71.9 million.

That money combines $45.7 million raised by 168 non-profit organizations, along with other donations, and fundraising from race participants. The BAA says that brings the total charitable fundraising since the fundraising program began in 1989 to over $550 million.

“We set a high bar for our fundraising at the Boston Marathon this year and I am delighted to be able to share today that thanks to our amazing runners and supporters – we did it,” said Nicole Juri, Director of Development for the B.A.A. “This amount will have a huge impact on the Greater Boston community and all those who receive support and services from these incredible organizations.”

Local businessman and philanthropist Rob Hale and his wife celebrated his running achievement by donating $26.2 million to 72 local nonprofit organizations after crossing the finish line, according to the BAA. The first-time Boston Marathoner and Massachusetts native is the co-founder and President of Granite Communications LLC.

The Bank of America Boston Marathon Official Charity Program makes up about 10% of the Boston Marathon field size, with organizations using their entries to recruit athletes who then pledge to raise funds for their cause. The full list of charities that benefited from the fundraising can be found here.

