2023 payroll report: Who were the highest-paid city workers in Boston last year?

BOSTON — Dozens of city employees in Boston topped $300,000 in earnings last year, hundreds of others including Mayor Michele Wu took home salaries of at least $200,000, and nearly 10,000 more workers collected a minimum of $100,000.
The City of Boston’s Employee Earnings report for 2023 named a total of 25,813 paid workers, with six of the 10 highest earners employed by the Boston Police Department.
There were 65 employees named in the report who earned a salary of at least $300,000, 789 employees who earned a salary of at least $200,000, and 9,551 employees who earned a salary of at least $100,000.
The highest-paid city workers in 2023 were as follows:
1. Stanley Demesmin, Police Lieutenant (Det.): $426,425
2. Haseeb Hosein, Police Captain: $408,826
3. Kendra Conway, Police Officer: $408,593
4. Sean Smith, Police Lieutenant: $402,215
5. John Danilecki, Police Captain: $385,879
6. Jarrod Gero, Police Sergeant: $383,405
7. Mary Skipper, Schools Superintendent: $382,095
8. Timothy Connolly, Police Captain: $381,846
9. Charles Grandson, Schools Chief Strategy & Equity: $381,530
10. Thomas Barrett, Boston Police Sergeant: $363,883
Mayor Wu ranked 735th on the earnings report with a salary of $207,000.
See below to view the salaries of all 25,813 employees:
Employee Earnings Report 2023 by Boston 25 Desk on Scribd
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group