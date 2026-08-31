20,000 purple flags planted on Boston Common to honor overdose victims

BOSTON — The city of Boston is remembering those who have lost their lives to the opioid epidemic on International Overdose Awareness Day.

Since 2015, 3,000 Boston residents have lost their lives to the opioid crisis.

In 2025, the city saw a 29% decrease in fatal overdoses compared to previous years, marking the fewest deadly overdoses in Boston in nearly a decade.

To remember those who have been lost, 20,000 purple flags are being planted on Boston Common. The flags will memorialize lives lost across Massachusetts. Later in the day, Boston City Hall will be lit in purple.

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“Too many families and friends have lost a loved one to an overdose, and today we remember and honor their lives,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Overdose deaths are preventable and all of us can play a part by knowing how to respond and checking in on our neighbors. Through our work with the Boston Public Health Commission, City departments, and our community and faith partners, we will continue expanding access to treatment, services and lifesaving support to those who need it.”

Upcoming events

The city will host events throughout September focused on celebrating and uplifting individuals in recovery.

Nubian Square Recovery Day: On September 17, the Roxbury Branch of the Boston Public Library will host a showcase of art by individuals in recovery, along with food, entertainment and resources. The event is a collaboration between the Boston Public Health Commission, the Nubian Square Task Force, BPL and the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture.

On September 17, the Roxbury Branch of the Boston Public Library will host a showcase of art by individuals in recovery, along with food, entertainment and resources. The event is a collaboration between the Boston Public Health Commission, the Nubian Square Task Force, BPL and the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture. Recovery Month Celebration: On September 24, at the Bandstand on Boston Common, BPHC and the Massachusetts Organization for Addiction Recovery will host an event focused on uplifting recovery stories and connecting people with vital services.

For more information on recovery services, visit the city’s Recovery Services webpage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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