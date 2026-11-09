20-year-old man arrested after stabbing in Tewksbury

A 20-year-old Lowell man was arrested in Tewksbury after an alleged stabbing.

Police said they responded to Andover Street on Sunday night at 9:10 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Investigators said an argument between the suspect, Matthew Lima, and the victim led to the stabbing.

According to officers, Lima stabbed the victim twice before leaving the area.

Witnesses said he left in a dark-colored truck.

The victim was treated for their injuries on scene.

An hour later, officers said they were notified that Lima had been found in Lowell. Police then took him into custody.

Lima was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and threat to commit a crime.

He was arraigned in court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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