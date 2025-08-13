20 people displaced after massive fire scorches 5 multi-family homes in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A massive fire in Lawrence has displaced about 20 people after raging flames damaged five multi-family homes on Tuesday night.

The five-alarm blaze on Lowell Street, which required a huge response from firefighters from several communities, spread to four surrounding properties, including a multi-family building with a restaurant downstairs.

At least two of the homes scorched by the intense blaze are considered a total loss.

Lawrence Fire Chief Patrick Delaney reported that while no injuries have been reported among residents, multiple firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion due to the intense conditions and hot temperatures.

Firefighters used thousands of feet of hose line to combat the flames and prevent further damage in the densely packed neighborhood.

However, thick smoke that consumed the neighborhood posed a significant challenge for the firefighters.

“We got a lot of trapped fire up there, and it’s tough, it’s deep-seated, rooted fire, so it’s developing a lot of smoke. Tonight’s humidity really just keeps that smoke to the ground, so a lot of our members, if you were out front, they were taking a lot of smoke there,” Delaney explained.

Delaney credited firefighters with saving “a lot of property.”

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents, who have been relocated to a nearby senior center for temporary shelter.

Crews remained at the scene on Wednesday morning, monitoring for hot spots and sifting through the rubble.

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is assisting with an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

