Crews responding to massive multi-building fire in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Crews are responding to a massive fire that has spread to multiple buildings in Lawrence on Tuesday evening.

The fire began on Lowell Street early Tuesday evening.

Video shared with Boston 25 News showed flames leaping from several buildings, including a restaurant.

LAWRENCE MASS 3RD ALARM https://t.co/Ne1kXvg3Mq — Tewksbury Response (@TewksResponse) August 12, 2025

Smoke poured out over Lowell Street as firefighters doused the area with water.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

