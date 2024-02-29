20-foot glass window falls, nearly hits woman in Downtown Boston

BOSTON — A close call in Boston on Wednesday as a giant window fell from a department store near Downtown Crossing.

Boston Police say they received a call around 3:15 p.m. from a bystander reporting a hazard at the Home Goods store at 350 Washington Street.

According to authorities, arriving officers found that a 20-foot glass window had fallen and shattered on the sidewalk.

A woman passing by reported glass on her clothes, but declined EMS.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Boston Inspectional Services has responded to the scene to assess the damage.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Downtown Crossing HomeGoods window panel falls

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group