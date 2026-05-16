2-year-old freed after getting head stuck between staircase balusters in Beverly

BEVERLY, Mass. — Police and fire responded to a home in Beverly on Friday after a 2-year-old got his head stuck between staircase balusters.

According to his mother, 2-year-old Theo was playing and waiting for his grandmother to take him to the park when he put his head between the balusters.

Firefighters were able to pull the balusters a part to free the boy’s head.

To keep Theo distracted, his mother played Bluey on his iPad for him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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