2 teens arrested in connection with shooting that injured 5 in Dorchester

Boston police have arrested two teens in connection with a shooting in Dorchester that injured 5.

Around 9:48 p.m. on July 10 responded to the area of 10 Greenwood Street for a report of multiple people shot.

Upon arrival, officers located five victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, August 24, officers arrested a 17-year-old Juvenile Male on firearm charges in the area of Castlegate Road. After investigation officers were able to determine the suspect was wanted in the July 10th shooting.

He faces charges of carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition, and five counts of assault and battery with a firearm. He was arraigned in Juvenile Court in Dorchester.

At around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested another 17-year-old boy near 4 Olde Derby Road in Norwood. The suspect was wanted at the time of his arrest for carrying a firearm without a license, five counts of assault and battery, and a slew of other charges. The teen is expected to be arraigned in Juvenile Court in Dorchester.

After obtaining a search warrant officers found a gun with a Glock 43X upper and a Polymer 80 lower, with two fully loaded magazines, police said. Detectives will seek additional firearm charges.

The shooting continues to be under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

