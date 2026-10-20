2 Rockland men arrested in connection to string of thefts from Pembroke Country Club

Two Rockland men were arrested after being accused of a series of thefts from the Pembroke Country Club.

Officers arrested 38-year-old Kyle Collins and 36-year-old Jordan Brady. According to police, Collins was operating on a suspended license, and Brady had four active warrants.

Police said numerous high-ticket items, including generators, leaf blowers, copper wiring, and 8-volt batteries, were stolen from a storage facility on the property the weekend of Oct. 18.

Officers said the estimated value of the stolen items is approximately $6,000.

A security camera captured video of a van leaving the property at the time of one of the thefts.

An officer said they recognized the van from a prior series of thefts that happened in September.

Police said Flock cameras were “pivotal in establishing a timeline” for the thefts.

Investigators tracked the van to a residence on Franklin Street in Whitman.

Officers obtained search warrants for the van and the home.

Police said they were able to recover most of the stolen items, in addition to items from previous thefts.

Authorities said four people in total are facing charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group