2 rescued from burning home, firefighter and resident hospitalized after intense Boston blaze

BOSTON — Two people were rescued and a firefighter and a resident were taken to the hospital after an intense blaze tore through a home in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood early Monday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at a two-family home on Woodbine Street around 4 a.m. found heavy flames raging near the rear of the duplex, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fast-moving fire spread from the basement to the roof, trapping two people on the second floor, Deputy Fire Chief Brian Tully said.

Tully said that one firefighter and one resident of the home were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The Red Cross is also now assisting five people who were displaced.

The Boston Sparks Association assisted firefighters by laying down rock salt to limit slippery ground conditions amid the frigid conditions.

Crews remained at the scene hours later monitoring hot spots and overhauling the heavily charred home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Thank you to A-10 ⁦@BostonSparks⁩ for their support, they provided must needed rock salt to help with the slippery conditions as the water was freezing instantly on the ground. pic.twitter.com/xaq2J6ZILf — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 19, 2024

Deputy Chief Brian Tully briefs the media on the 2 alarm fire on Woodbine st. Rox. 1Firefighter & 1resident were transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ with minor injuries. 5 residents are displaced. ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ to help with housing. pic.twitter.com/DV7UIEOQNU — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 19, 2024

Companies continue to chase hot spots as they continue to overhaul, major damage to the rear of the building. pic.twitter.com/Ycmfiknz6J — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 19, 2024

Heavy Fire knocked down major overhauling throughout the 2 units all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/HVTeWg9eRv — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 19, 2024

Companies are battling heavy fire from the basement that traveled thru the roof . Companies were able to rescue 2 occupants over a ground ladder from the second floor, they also rescued a dog from the adjacent unit. pic.twitter.com/M1gdpcU0A0 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 19, 2024

At approximately 4:00 this morning heavy fire in the rear of a 2 family occupied duplex building Woodbine stRox . A report of people trapped in the building a 2nd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/26HK1Iog5v — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 19, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group