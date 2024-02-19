Local

2 rescued from burning home, firefighter and resident hospitalized after intense Boston blaze

By Kelly Sullivan, Boston 25 News
BOSTON — Two people were rescued and a firefighter and a resident were taken to the hospital after an intense blaze tore through a home in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood early Monday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at a two-family home on Woodbine Street around 4 a.m. found heavy flames raging near the rear of the duplex, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fast-moving fire spread from the basement to the roof, trapping two people on the second floor, Deputy Fire Chief Brian Tully said.

Tully said that one firefighter and one resident of the home were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The Red Cross is also now assisting five people who were displaced.

The Boston Sparks Association assisted firefighters by laying down rock salt to limit slippery ground conditions amid the frigid conditions.

Crews remained at the scene hours later monitoring hot spots and overhauling the heavily charred home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

