2 rescued from water after vehicle crashes into Hamilton lake

Two people were pulled from the water in Hamilton after driving into a lake Friday morning.

Police said they responded to the Chebacco Lake Boat Launch shortly after 10 a.m. for a report of a vehicle in the water.

Crews said two adults in their 80s from Beverly had been pulled out of the water by a good Samaritan before they arrived.

Both were treated on scene.

Officers said the vehicle continued drifting into the lake.

Arrangements are being made to remove the vehicle from the water.

Police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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