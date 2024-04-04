2 Powerball tickets worth $1M sold in Mass. as jackpot jumps to $1.23B

MEDFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts didn’t claim Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot but two tickets sold in the state each won a $1 million prize.
The winning numbers for the grand prize worth $1.09 billion were 11-38-41-62-65 and the Powerball was 15. The Power Play was 3X.
With no one matching all of the numbers, the promotion’s grand prize ballooned to an estimated $1.23 billion, according to Lottery officials.
Locally, two people are waking up to $1 million surprises. The winners were:
- $1 million Powerball winner sold at Wegmans #134 in Medford
- $1 million Powerball winner sold at Cumberland #6740 in Medway
The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1 by a single ticket in Michigan that matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win an $842.2 million grand prize. Since then, there have been 39 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.
The highest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, sold to a single winner in California on Nov. 7, 2022.
Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.
