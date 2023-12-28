2 Powerball tickets sold in Mass. win smaller prizes as jackpot jumps to $760 million

BOSTON — Massachusetts didn’t claim Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot but there were two tickets sold in the Bay State that hit for smaller prizes.

The numbers selected were 4-11-38-51-68 and the Powerball was 5. The multiplier was 3X. No one picked all six numbers, sending the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing to $760 million -- the sixth highest in history.

Locally, a pair of people woke up richer. The winning tickets were as follows:

$50,000 winning ticket sold at Fast Freddie’s in Beverly

$50,000 winning ticket sold at Wellesley Variety in Wellesley

A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket in Monday’s drawing was sold at Joe’s Market in Revere.

The last time someone won the grand prize was on Oct. 11, when a ticket from California fetched $1.75 billion.

The highest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, also sold to a single winner in California in November 2022.

Powerball drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. and prizes are based on a $2 wager.

