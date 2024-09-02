2 people seriously injured after shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — Two people have been seriously injured after a shooting in broad daylight in Dorchester.

According to police, around 12:56 p.m. officers were called to Wash and Erie streets for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims, they were both transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Dorchester Shooting Dorchester Shooting

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene, police say.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.

Here are pictures from the scene @boston25 pic.twitter.com/CIqdLNAqw9 — Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) September 2, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group