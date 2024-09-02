2 people seriously injured after shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — Two people have been seriously injured after a shooting in broad daylight in Dorchester.
According to police, around 12:56 p.m. officers were called to Wash and Erie streets for reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found two victims, they were both transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Homicide detectives have been called to the scene, police say.
No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.
Here are pictures from the scene @boston25 pic.twitter.com/CIqdLNAqw9— Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) September 2, 2024
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
