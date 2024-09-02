Local

2 people seriously injured after shooting in Dorchester

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Dorchester Shooting Dorchester Shooting

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Two people have been seriously injured after a shooting in broad daylight in Dorchester.

According to police, around 12:56 p.m. officers were called to Wash and Erie streets for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims, they were both transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Dorchester Shooting Dorchester Shooting

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene, police say.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read