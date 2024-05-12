2 people injured after shooting in Boston

BOSTON — Two people were injured after a shooting in Boston on Saturday night.
Arond 11:50 p.m. Boston police responded to the area of 38 Dewey Street for a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Ballistic evidence was recovered on the scene and there was damage to a vehicle.
Around 3:08 a.m. Saturday morning a second gunshot victim entered a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say that the victim came from 51 Dewey Street.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
