2 people injured after shooting in Boston

BOSTON — Two people were injured after a shooting in Boston on Saturday night.

Arond 11:50 p.m. Boston police responded to the area of 38 Dewey Street for a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ballistic evidence was recovered on the scene and there was damage to a vehicle.

Around 3:08 a.m. Saturday morning a second gunshot victim entered a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that the victim came from 51 Dewey Street.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

