2 people injured after house fire in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. — Two people are being treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Melrose.

According to the Fire Chief, the fire broke out outside a home on Heywood Avenue around 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Two residents sleeping were woken up by the alarms and were taken to the hospital.

No firefighters were injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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