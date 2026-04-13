2 people hospitalized after tree falls, crushes truck in Princeton

PRINCETON, Mass. — Two people were taken to the hospital after the truck they were riding in was crushed by a fallen tree on Monday morning.

The tree crashed down on a truck that was traveling along Fitchburg Road in Princeton, according to the Princeton Police Department.

“The crash was caused by a random act of nature,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

There was no word on the severity of the injuries suffered by the occupants of the truck.

Police warned the public to expect traffic delays and seek an alternate route during the emergency response.

Roads in the area have since been reopened.

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