2 people hospitalized after garage fire spreads through Medfield home

MEDFIELD, Mass. — Two people were hospitalized after a fire tore through a home in Medfield on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze at a home on Oxbow Street found heavy flames in the garage, according to Acting Medfield Fire Chief Bill DeKing.

The blaze spread up to the second floor, but crews on the first floor had to evacuate over fears of a structural collapse, DeKing said.

Crews on two ladders then attacked the fire from outside the home, ultimately knocking down the flames.

The two homeowners, whose names weren’t released, were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

There were two cars parked in the garage when the fire broke out, but it wasn’t clear if they were involved in sparking the fire.

The state fire marshal’s office is assisting local authorities with an investigation into the cause of the fire.

DeKing said the home sustained “significant” damage.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

