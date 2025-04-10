2 people hospitalized, 1 rescued after triple-decker fire fills Malden neighborhood with smoke

MALDEN, Mass. — Two people were hospitalized after a fire at a triple-decker filled a Malden neighborhood with smoke on Thursday morning.

The blaze broke out at a white multi-family home on Albion Street, prompting an emergency response from multiple area fire departments.

Albion Street is located a short distance from Malden High School and Malden Public Library.

An elderly man on the third floor was rescued by firefighters and hospitalized with smoke inhalation. Another man escaped the home on his own but cut his arm and had to be taken to the hospital.

“One gentleman that the fire folks pulled out had no shirt on,” a neighborhood resident said. “I ran home and got him a sweatshirt to provide him with some comfort.”

Video showed large plumes of smoke billowing from the roof of the home as firefighters on ladder trucks worked to gain access to the flames.

Investigators said they believe the fire started on the second floor and raced up the walls into the third floor and attic. They also said the home’s slate roof hindered firefighters from accessing the flames.

No firefighters were injured in the blaze.

The flames have since been knocked down, but the public is urged to avoid the area until further notice due to the ongoing response.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

