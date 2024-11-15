2 people facing murder charges in connection with fatal stabbing at Chelsea park, DA says

CHELSEA, Mass. — Two people were arrested Friday in connection with the stabbing death of a man at a park in Chelsea earlier this month, authorities said.

Alycia Wilhelmsen, 35, of Revere, and Natanael Pagan-Rios, 31, of Chelsea, are slated to be arraigned Monday in Chelsea District Court on murder charges in the death of 40-year-old Chelsea native Juan Osorio on Friday, Nov. 1, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Officers responding to calls for an unresponsive man on one of the pathways in Voke Park found Osorio suffering from multiple stab wounds, Hayden’s office said.

Pagan-Rios was arrested outside of his home in Chelsea, while Wilhelmsen was nabbed at her home in Revere. They were both taken to the Chelsea Police Department for booking.

“I’m grateful that the diligent work by state police and Chelsea police will provide Juan Osorio’s family and friends the opportunity to see these suspects answer to the charges against them,” Hayden said in a statement. “Our office will give Mr. Osorio’s loved ones as much support as they need as the court process moves forward.”

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to Hayden’s office assisted Chelsea police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

