Victim identified from fatal Chelsea park stabbing

CHELSEA, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police and Chelsea Police Department have released the identity of a victim of a fatal stabbing at a Chelsea Park on Friday morning, November 1.

Juan Osorio, 40, has been identified as the victim of the stabbing.

The incident occurred Friday morning, November 1, after officers responded to calls of an unresponsive man on one of the pathways in Voke Park. That’s when officers found Osorio with numerous stab wounds.

No arrests have been made yet, as police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Suffolk County DA State Police Unit at 617-727-8817.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

