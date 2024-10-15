2 pedestrians hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, Mass. — A busy section of Lexington was closed to traffic on Tuesday after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle, officials said.

The crash happened near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Bow Street around 11 a.m., according to the Lexington Police Department.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the pedestrians, who were taken to area hospitals.

Massachusetts Avenue is closed to all traffic between Charles Street and Taft Avenue due to the emergency response.

“Drivers can expect heavy traffic delays for several hours,” police said in a post on Facebook. “Please avoid the area if possible.”

Police didn’t share any information on the driver involved in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

