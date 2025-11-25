Two ‘minors’ struck by vehicle in Mattapan, officials say

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is investigating after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Mattapan, Monday.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the area of 1362 Blue Hill Ave. Two people were struck by a vehicle that remained on scene, according to Boston Police.

The two people struck are minors according to Boston EMS, who says they transported both to an area hospital.

The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to Boston Police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group