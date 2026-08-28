$2 million Mass. Lottery prize won on ticket sold in Melrose

BOSTON — A $2 million prize was claimed on Thursday at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester.

Since the winner wishes to remain anonymous, trustee David Spillane represented the IASACO Trust of Quincy and collected the prize on Aug. 27.

The “$25,000,000 Mega Money” scratch ticket was purchased at Mobil on Main Street in Melrose.

The store will be compensated with a $20,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket

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