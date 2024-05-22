2 Mass. men conspired to murder witness in federal drug case, US Attorney says

BOSTON — Two Massachusetts men have been charged in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot against a witness in a federal drug case, prosecutors said.

Elijah Melton, 26, of Middleboro, and Kareem Pires, 25, of Wareham, are charged with one count each of conspiring to commit murder for hire, according to acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua S. Levy.

The alleged plot stems from Melton’s arrest in December 2023 when he was arrested and indicted on federal drug charges involving the distribution of fentanyl, Levy’s office said. Melton was released and arrested again in February 2024 for allegedly violating his pre-trial release conditions. He’s been detained since.

A “cooperating witness” told federal authorities that Melton had solicited him to murder a “target witness” who Melton believed was cooperating with investigators in his federal drug case, according to charging documents.

Prosecutors say Melton told the “cooperating witness” that members of his gang had placed a bounty on the “target witness” and provided the “cooperating witness” with information about the “target witness,” including the city in which he resided, the car he drove, and details about distinctive jewelry he wore.

Melton then allegedly offered to arrange for a juvenile family member to deliver $75,000 to a family member of the “cooperating witness.” The “cooperating witness” informed federal authorities that he refused the money at that time, according to prosecutors.

“Melton allegedly further asked the cooperating witness to murder two other individuals that were “beefing” with Melton’s crew,” Levy’s office said. “Melton also allegedly told the cooperating witness that he wanted two federal prosecutors murdered.”

According to the charging documents, Melton told the cooperating witness that Pires, who was not in custody, could help identify the people he wanted killed.

When the “cooperating witness” was released from custody in April, Pires met with him to assemble information about the targets, prosecutors said.

Pires was arrested Tuesday morning and late appeared in federal court in Boston. Melton will appear at a later date.

