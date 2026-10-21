2 Lawrence men arrested in fentanyl trafficking investigation

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Two Lawrence men are facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation into fentanyl and crack cocaine distribution in the area.

Police said they arrested 23-year-old Janel De La Cruz and 23-year-old Glencer Soto Cabral on Tuesday night outside an apartment complex on Archstone Avenue.

Detectives said they recovered approximately 31 grams of suspected fentanyl during the investigation.

Both were charged with trafficking 18 grams or more of fentanyl, distributing a Class A substance, and conspiracy to violate the drug laws.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed a detainer on De La Cruz.

Both are scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday in Lowell District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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