2 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-395 in Webster

WEBSTER, Mass. — Two people have been killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-395 in Webster.

According to state police, the crash occurred on Route 395 Southbound near Exit 3 in Webster around 10:17 p.m.

The crash resulted in fatal injuries to a 31-year-old male and a 35-year-old female.

No additional information is available and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

