2 injured in serious crash in Hampden, including police officer

HAMPDEN, Mass. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Hampden, including a police officer.

According to Hampden police, the crash happened on August 30 around 7:45 p.m. on Allen Street near Raymond Drive in Hampden.

The crash involved two vehicles, including a Hampden Police Department.

Police say the operator and the officer involved in the crash sustained injuries and were transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

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The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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