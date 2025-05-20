2 Boston City Hall staffers fired days after being arrested, Mayor Wu says

BOSTON — Two members of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration have been terminated from their positions after they were arrested last week on domestic violence charges in connection with a fight at an apartment in the city.

Wu’s office announced Tuesday that 27-year-old Marwa Khudaynazar and 26-year-old Chulan Huang were fired by the city upon the completion of an “internal review.”

"After completing an internal review, the employment of both individuals has been terminated by the City," a spokesperson for Wu’s office said in a statement. “The review found no violations of laws or City workforce policies by any other City employees.”

Khudaynazar is charged with assault and battery on a police officer and assault and battery on a household member. Huang is charged with assault and battery on a household member.

Huang had served as the Neighborhood Business Manager for the City of Boston’s Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion.

According to charging documents, Boston police officers responded to a call for a fight between the duo at an apartment on Hudson Street in Chinatown around 2 a.m. on May 15.

“She [Khudaynazar] went on a date with my boss,” Huang reportedly told responding officers. “And then they booked a hotel room and she came here to rub it in my face.”

According to the incident report, Huang took Khudaynazar’s phone and went out the back door to read her messages.

Boston City Hall staffers fired

“She started punching me and then she started biting me,” Huang reportedly stated.

Police separated the pair and reportedly saw multiple bite marks on Huang’s chest and arms.

The police report describes Khudaynazar as having a change of heart when Huang was being placed under arrest.

“I don’t want that, I was lying, I was lying, I swear to god I was lying, I bit him, he has bite marks on him,” she reportedly told police.

Police said Khudaynazar called 911 again and then verbally and physically attacked an officer who was trying to leave the apartment.

Khudaynazar is accused of pushing, swearing, and hitting one of the officers during the incident.

According to the police report, when Khudaynazar was arrested and placed in the back of the cruiser, she told officers, “We both work for the city; this is unnecessary.”

Both staffers pleaded not guilty at their arraignments last week.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group