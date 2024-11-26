1st round of wintry weather in New England today before Thanksgiving storm with snow, rain moves in

DEDHAM, Mass. — There is a winter weather advisory in effect Tuesday for parts of northern New England, where icy and snowy conditions will serve as a preview to Thursday’s expected Thanksgiving nor’easter.

The advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. across portions of northern Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. Mixed precipitation, including minor snow, sleet, and ice accumulations, is likely in those areas, according to the National Weather Service.

“The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute,” the NWS said in its advisory. “Slow down and use caution while traveling.”

In Massachusetts on Tuesday, just plain rain is on tap for most of the day. Skies will likely clear by late afternoon.

Rhode Island and Connecticut will see similar conditions.

While Tuesday’s rainstorm will give way to ideal travel conditions on Wednesday, Thanksgiving will present another weather-related hurdle with a wet, messy storm system moving in by 7 a.m.

“It’s going to be a great travel day. It’s going to be nice and dry,” Boston 25 News Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast. “But then we look ahead to what’s next on our radar. We’ve got a Thanksgiving storm.”

In Massachusetts, heavy rain, 30-40 mph wind gusts, and a wintry mix are the main concerns. North and west of the Route 2 corridor could see 1-3 inches of snow.

“We’ve got mostly rain here in southern New England, it’s just those highest peaks seeing some snow,” Spear said. “As we get into the evening and it cools down, I think we could see a little more of that snow sticking, particularly in northern Worcester Hills.”

If you’re traveling north for the holiday, prepare for a bit more snowfall. Much of Vermont and New Hampshire could see up to 3 inches of snow, as well as northern Maine. The tallest peaks of the White Mountains may see higher totals of up to 6 inches of snow.

“The storm will clear out by Friday morning, keeping your shopping plan clear! Dress for a chill through the weekend with below-average temperatures,” Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.

