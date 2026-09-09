1996-2026: 30 Years of Sports at Boston 25 New

BOSTON — Boston 25 is marking 30 years since its first newscast on September 9, 1996. Since then, Boston has seen a bounty of sports championships… and our sports team was there for it all!

In a conversation with sports director Butch Stearns, 1996 sports reporter Bob Halloran looked back on the early days of the Fox station in Boston, the pressure to compete, and the pride that came with helping build something new. He said the original team was “hand-picked” because they were good at their jobs and trusted to be part of a new beginning.

A longtime sportscaster in Boston, Halloran said at the time, joining the station felt like “getting called up to the big leagues.”

Stearns and Halloran reflected on memorable moments covering Boston sports, from Fenway Park to Patriots locker rooms, and discussed some of their favorite interviews.

Asked what advice he would give young communicators, Halloran said people entering the business need to truly love it.

Looking back now, Halloran said he takes pride in helping Boston 25 become a lasting part of the local news landscape.

“Yes, we proved that we belong here,” he said. “And I am proud of that.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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